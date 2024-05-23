Reece James (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Former Blackpool defender Reece James has become Rotherham United’s latest summer addition after signing a two-year deal.

Following his release from Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, the 30-year-old joins Jonson Clarke-Harris, Joe Rafferty and Shaun McWilliams at the New York Stadium, as the South Yorkshire club look to rebuild under Steve Evans following their recent relegation from the Championship.

James, who started his career with Manchester United, was at Bloomfield Road between 2021 and 2023 after making the move from Doncaster Rovers. He spent his second season with the Seasiders on loan at Hillsborough, and signed permanently for the Owls last summer.

His CV also includes stints with the likes of Wigan Athletic and Sunderland, as well as previously spending time with Rotherham.

Discussing the reasons behind his return to the Millers, the defender told the club media: “After meeting the manager and having discussions about what the intentions are for the season, it matched the ambitions of myself. I want to get promotion and I want to get back into the Championship- it seems a great fit for both of us.

"I’ve been here before and I know what the club is about. I want to chase promotion and I think with what the manager is doing we’re trying to make progression with that.