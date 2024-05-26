'It makes it more interesting:' Reason behind Blackpool pre-season decision explained

Blackpool are heading to Spain this summer

Blackpool are heading overseas for a pre-season camp ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

In between their opening game of the summer away to AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on July 12 (K.O. 7pm) and their home meeting with Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on July 27 (K.O. 3pm), the Seasiders will head to Andalusia in Southern Spain

Blackpool CEO Julian Winter believes going abroad can have a positive impact on the club’s preparations for next season.

“I listened to the fans and they said we’ve not really been a club that’s done that type of thing, but I’ve worked at places where we have,” he said.

“In consultation with everyone, we looked at various options and locations. We landed on Spain and Cadiz. We’ve not got a game fixed yet but we’ll certainly find one. It makes it a more interesting pre-season for everyone concerned.

“Camaraderie is a really big thing at the start of pre-season, getting everyone away- living together, eating together, training together, socialising together. When it comes to the downtime it’s more enjoyable when you’re in a nice place. It adds to the ability of bonding people together.