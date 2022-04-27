'It didn't quite go to plan': Barnsley's interim boss Martin Devaney on Blackpool defeat

The already-relegated Tykes succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to the Seasiders at Oakwell last night, courtesy of a goal in either half from Owen Dale and Oliver Casey.

The game was Delaney’s first in charge as interim boss, having taken the temporary reigns following Poya Asbaghi’s recent sacking.

The former boss was sent his marching orders shortly after Barnsley’s relegation to League One was confirmed following Friday’s defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Last night’s defeat only compounded what has been a dreadful campaign for the Tykes, who sit bottom of the table with only six wins to their name all season.

“It’s disappointing but it’s a tough task, with the relegation and the disappointment of that and we have a young team,” Devaney told the Barnsley Chronicle.

"We have had two training sessions to prepare for a game against a good side. It didn’t quite go to plan.

Martin Devaney took charge of his first game as interim boss

"I spoke positively before to get that little extra five per cent out of the players. I spoke about being on the front foot but it’s very hard when we’ve had a season like this. There were little spells when the pressing was there but it’s been a difficult period for everyone.

“The first goal is really poor, coming down the left side. We never got going on that side. The second goal has happened a lot this year, not defending the back post very well and conceding from a set piece. They were two avoidable and very disappointing goals.

“I’m not worried, we will keep fighting. I am trying to be as positive as I can for those young players, I don’t want to be a leader who is talking negatively.

“It’s a demoralised team but I have to stay professional and do the best I can for the players because they need as much help as they can get.”

Devaney added: “It was a proud moment for me. I knew it would be difficult, but I was really proud to lead that team out.

"It didn’t go how I wanted it to but that’s football. I want to win and I will win moving forward. But I am a realist and I am just making sure that the environment in the last 10 days of the season is as positive as it can be.