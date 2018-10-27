'It didn't help': Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips on Donervon Daniels' pre-match injury

Terry McPhillips says the injury defender Donervon Daniels suffered in the warm up prior to Blackpool's 3-2 defeat to Fleetwood Town was far from ideal.

Daniels was due to start in the centre of defence for Blackpool alongside Curtis Tilt, only to pull up during the warm up feeling his hamstring.

However, the 24-year-old was forced to be withdrawn, with his place in the team being taken by Ben Heneghan, while Paudie O'Connor was promoted to the bench.

Daniels has been in fine form for the Seasiders in recent weeks, playing a vital role in the two consecutive clean sheets Blackpool kept against AFC Wimbledon and Scunthorpe United respectively.

McPhillips, when asked about the injury post-match, told The Gazette: “It just doesn’t help, does it?

“It’s football, these things happen, but his hamstring tightened up in the warm up and Ben came in with Paudie coming onto the bench.

“It doesn’t help because we’ve done all the work in the build up with Donervon and Tilty. But that’s part and parcel of football, it happens, but it wasn’t a good start to the game.

“I’ll speak with the medical team and see what happens.”