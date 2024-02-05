Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Ian Cook / CameraSport)

The striker was forced off in the Seasiders’ 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic last month after being involved in a collision during the first of the fixture at Bloomfield Road.

Subsequently, Rhodes has missed the recent EFL Trophy tie against Bolton Wanderers and Saturday’s trip to Stevenage.

“He’s still struggling a little bit to be honest- it’s his ribs so it comes down to pain management,” admitted Critchley after the game at the Lamex Stadium.

"At some point he will decide he can manage it. He’s on a lot of pain relief at the moment, but I know he’ll put his hand up and declare himself fit as soon as he can.