'It comes down to pain management' admits Blackpool boss as he provides latest on injured ex-Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday striker
The striker was forced off in the Seasiders’ 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic last month after being involved in a collision during the first of the fixture at Bloomfield Road.
Subsequently, Rhodes has missed the recent EFL Trophy tie against Bolton Wanderers and Saturday’s trip to Stevenage.
“He’s still struggling a little bit to be honest- it’s his ribs so it comes down to pain management,” admitted Critchley after the game at the Lamex Stadium.
"At some point he will decide he can manage it. He’s on a lot of pain relief at the moment, but I know he’ll put his hand up and declare himself fit as soon as he can.
"We’ve now got our only free week for the next fews weeks, so how we use it will be important, but we’ve got the squad to handle the games coming up.”