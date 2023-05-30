News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide

Is transfer-listed Peterborough United midfielder Oliver Norburn still on Blackpool boss Neil Critchley's radar?

Former Blackpool target Oliver Norburn has been made available for transfer by Peterborough United.
By Dan Black
Published 30th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 08:51 BST

The 30-year-old had been tracked by Neil Critchley in the promotion-winning boss' first stint at Bloomfield Road.

It is understood that the Bolton-born midfielder had seen a move blocked by Posh during last January's transfer window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the Grenada international was expected to complete a six-figure switch in the summer, prior to sustaining a serious injury.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Andre Gray of Queens Park Rangers is challenged by Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Peterborough United at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on March 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Andre Gray of Queens Park Rangers is challenged by Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Peterborough United at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on March 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Andre Gray of Queens Park Rangers is challenged by Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Peterborough United at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on March 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Norburn's final game of the 2021-22 campaign came in the 3-1 win against QPR at Loftus Road in March as he suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.

He faced an extensive spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery and, as a result, was unable to complete his move to the Seasiders.

Hide Ad

The Director of Football at the London Stadium, Barry Fry, had previously confirmed the news to the Gazette's sister paper, the Peterborough Telegraph, last year.

Hide Ad

He said: "We had a gentleman's agreement with Oliver to let him go in the summer as long as Blackpool matched the fee we had rejected from them in January.

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Lee Gregory of Sheffield Wednesday in action with Oliver Norburn of Peterborough during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg match between Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday at Weston Homes Stadium on May 12, 2023 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Lee Gregory of Sheffield Wednesday in action with Oliver Norburn of Peterborough during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg match between Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday at Weston Homes Stadium on May 12, 2023 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Lee Gregory of Sheffield Wednesday in action with Oliver Norburn of Peterborough during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg match between Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday at Weston Homes Stadium on May 12, 2023 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"We turned down two bids, but they didn't go as high as £800k. That was how much it would have cost them if all the attached add-ons had been met.

Hide Ad

"We kept Oliver in January because the manager (Darren Ferguson) felt he needed him to help us stay up. Oliver was keen to go to be nearer his family, which we understood and why we made an agreement with him."

Fry continued: "A knee ligament injury is never nice, but it's particularly horrible timing for Oliver as he won't play for anyone for a long time and clubs that did want him will presumably look elsewhere.

Hide Ad

"It's not great for us either. Ollie playing on an artificial pitch in a friendly international has cost everyone."

Norburn, who has played for Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Tranmere Rovers and Shrewsbury Town during a nomadic playing career, made his return in a 5-2 home win against The Pilgrims in February, coming off the bench to replace Kwame Poku in the 76th minute.

Hide Ad

He went on to make 16 appearances in League One and started both play-off semi-final legs against Sheffield Wednesday, which would end in heartache at Hillsborough as the Owls overturned a four-goal deficit to prevail on penalties.

Norburn, in the final year of his contract with the club, was subsequently made available for transfer, alongside Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Related topics:Neil CritchleyPeterborough UnitedBarry FryBlackpoolDarren FergusonBoltonSheffield Wednesday