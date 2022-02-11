The Seasiders are looking for their fourth home win on the spin

Is this the Blackpool starting line-up Neil Critchley will pick against Bournemouth?

Blackpool look to maintain their unbeaten start to 2022 in the league when they take on big-spending Bournemouth at Bloomfield Road tomorrow.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:29 am
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:39 am

Tuesday night's draw against Coventry City means Neil Critchley' s side have avoided defeat in all five games so far this year.

Pool now return to Bloomfield Road, where they've won their last three games.

Here's how we think the Seasiders might line up against Scott Parker's men...

1. GK - Dan Grimshaw

This one needs no explaining in Chris Maxwell's continued absence.

2. RB - Jordan Gabriel

We expect Gabriel to come straight back into the team after being rested on Tuesday night.

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

Pool's stand-in skipper was excellent on his return from injury at Coventry.

4. CB - Jordan Thorniley

Thorniley is likely to step in for Richard Keogh, who is unlikely to be risked after coming off with a calf injury in midweek.

