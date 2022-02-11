Is this the Blackpool starting line-up Neil Critchley will pick against Bournemouth?

Tuesday night's draw against Coventry City means Neil Critchley' s side have avoided defeat in all five games so far this year.
Pool now return to Bloomfield Road, where they've won their last three games.
Here's how we think the Seasiders might line up against Scott Parker's men...
1. GK - Dan Grimshaw
This one needs no explaining in Chris Maxwell's continued absence.
2. RB - Jordan Gabriel
We expect Gabriel to come straight back into the team after being rested on Tuesday night.
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
Pool's stand-in skipper was excellent on his return from injury at Coventry.
4. CB - Jordan Thorniley
Thorniley is likely to step in for Richard Keogh, who is unlikely to be risked after coming off with a calf injury in midweek.