Is this the Blackpool starting line-up Neil Critchley will pick against Millwall?

The Seasiders had a rare weekend off last week when their scheduled game against Barnsley was postponed.

Prior to that, Neil Critchley’s side were on the wrong end of an upset in the FA Cup, losing their third round tie 2-1 to League Two outfit Hartlepool United.

Which team will Critchley pick for Blackpool's return to league action? Here's our predicted line-up...

GK - Dan Grimshaw The shot stopper will continue in Chris Maxwell's absence.

RB - Jordan Gabriel Gabriel could come back into the side following Dujon Sterling's poor display at Hartlepool in the FA Cup.

CB - Richard Keogh We think the experienced defender will be preferred to Daniel Gretarsson.

CB - Marvin Ekpiteta Blackpool's standout performer this season, Ekpiteta will wear the captain's armband once again.