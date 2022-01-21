Blackpool's last league game came against Hull on New Year's Day

Is this the Blackpool starting line-up Neil Critchley will pick against Millwall?

Blackpool play their first Championship fixture in three weeks this weekend when they take on Millwall at Bloomfield Road.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:00 am
Updated Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:24 am

The Seasiders had a rare weekend off last week when their scheduled game against Barnsley was postponed.

Prior to that, Neil Critchley’s side were on the wrong end of an upset in the FA Cup, losing their third round tie 2-1 to League Two outfit Hartlepool United.

Which team will Critchley pick for Blackpool's return to league action? Here's our predicted line-up...

1. GK - Dan Grimshaw

The shot stopper will continue in Chris Maxwell's absence.

2. RB - Jordan Gabriel

Gabriel could come back into the side following Dujon Sterling's poor display at Hartlepool in the FA Cup.

3. CB - Richard Keogh

We think the experienced defender will be preferred to Daniel Gretarsson.

4. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

Blackpool's standout performer this season, Ekpiteta will wear the captain's armband once again.

