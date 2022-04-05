Is this the Blackpool side that completes a historic double over Preston North End?

The Seaiders, who were beaten heavily by Nottingham Forest at the weekend, haven’t beaten their fierce rivals home and away since 1974.
Is this the side that does it?
1. GK - Dan Grimshaw
Chris Maxwell will be desperate to face his former club, but it would be incredibly harsh to drop Grimshaw after just one bad game.
2. RB - Dujon Sterling
A tough one to judge given the doubts over his fitness. If he doesn't make it, do you throw Gabriel straight back in?
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
The centre-back will be looking to get back to his normal self after a below-par display on Saturday.
4. CB - Richard Keogh
After Jordan Thorniley's poor display at the weekend, it could be the ideal time to bring back the experienced Keogh into the fold.
