Is Peterborough United v Blackpool on TV? Streaming details, kick-off time, team news and odds

Irrespective of what happens this lunchtime, it’s been a hugely encouraging first season back in the Championship for the Seasiders.

Neil Critchley’s men came up through the League One play-offs last season and were widely tipped by many outside observers to go straight back down.

But Pool have defied the odds to steer clear of the bottom three virtually all season long and, with a victory, will end the season on 63 points and on the cusp of the top half of the table.

Blackpool came up with Peterborough United last term, but it’s been a season of struggle for Posh - whose relegation back to the third tier has already been confirmed.

The London Road outfit have only won eight games this season, leaving them on 34 points - 26 behind the Seasiders.

Their poor form led to the departure of Darren Ferguson in February, as former manager Grant McCann returned for a second spell.

The Seasiders finish the season with a trip to London Road

Here’s all the important details ahead of this afternoon’s encounter:

When and where is the game?

The game takes place at Peterborough’s London Road stadium on Saturday, May 7.

Due to it being a final day encounter, the fixture kicks off at the earlier time of 12.30pm in line with the other 12 games.

Is the game on TV?

No, the game has not been picked for live coverage.

Match passes on the club’s streaming channel Tangerine TV are only available for supporters based overseas.

Alternatively, you can follow live updates on The Gazette’s live blog, which will be run by Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton.

Who is the match referee?

Andy Woolmer will take charge of today’s contest, with George Byrne Robert Merchant his assistants. David Rock is on fourth official duties.

Woolmer has officiated 32 games this season, handing out 106 yellow cards and just one red.

He’s taken charge of two Blackpool games this term, the 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City and the 1-0 reversal to Derby County.

Team news

James Husband has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, which he suffered during last week’s defeat to Derby County.

The defender could even require surgery for the setback, which he suffered during the first-half of Blackpool’s final home game of the season.

As a result, Luke Garbutt is expected to take his spot at left-back.

Elsewhere, Jordan Gabriel, Dujon Sterling and Grant Ward will remain sidelined.

However, there’s better news regarding Marvin Ekpiteta who returns to contention having missed the Derby game as a result of cramp, suffered in the win against Barnsley.

Sonny Carey could also make his first appearance since Boxing Day having been named among the substitutes last week.

Jordan Thorniley has also not been completely ruled out despite suffering a fatigue/neural problem against the Rams.

As for Posh, they will be without midfielder Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson and Jorge Grant, while loanee Reece Brown has returned to Huddersfield Town.

Betting odds

Peterborough: 21/10

Draw: 11/4

Blackpool: 23/20