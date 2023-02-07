Is Blackpool v Huddersfield Town on TV? How to follow, team news and odds

READ MORE: x

There was no new manager bounce for the veteran boss on Saturday as the Seasiders suffered a 3-0 defeat away to high-flying Middlesbrough.

It means Blackpool remain rooted in 23rd place, three points adrift of safety albeit they do have two games in hand on Cardiff City.

Attention now swiftly turns to the first of two huge home games as relegation rivals Huddersfield Town travel to Bloomfield Road for the rearranged fixture.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday, February 7 2023. It kicks off at 7.45pm. It was originally due to take place on Saturday, January 21 but it was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Find out how you can follow tonight's fixture

Is it on TV?

No. Even though the game is taking place in midweek, it’s not been made available for the Sky Sports red button due to it being a rearranged fixture.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

The Seasiders have been given a boost with the news James Husband is fit and available after missing the weekend’s defeat to Middlesbrough with a hamstring strain.

Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt and Lewis Fiorini are all making good progress but it’s still too soon for them to feature.

Kevin Stewart, meanwhile, remains sidelined while Keshi Anderson is also out having suffered a thigh strain on his return to training last week.

As for Huddersfield, they’ll be without forward Duane Holmes who has a tight calf, while there are also doubts over Michal Helik and Florian Kamberi.

Who is the referee?

Graham Scott is the man in the middle for tonight’s game. He’s taken charge of 14 games so far this season, dishing out 41 yellow cards and three reds. This will be the first Blackpool game he’s officiated since the 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town in 2015.

What are the latest odds?

Blackpool win: 23/20

Draw: 11/5

Huddersfield win: 5/2