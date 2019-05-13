Insolvency experts in charge of Blackpool receivership appointed administrators at Bolton

David Rubin and Partners, the insolvency firm who appointed Paul Cooper as Blackpool FC's receiver, have been placed in charge of Bolton Wanderer's administration process.

In a statement released this afternoon, Bolton announced the appointment of Paul Appleton and Asher Miller of David Rubin and Partners as the club's joint administrators.

It comes after Cooper, alongside David Rubin, were appointed Blackpool's joint receivers back in February.

They're currently overseeing the sale of the club, with Wednesday the final day for interested parties to submit their bids.

Wanderers filed their notice of intention to appoint administrators last week after a recent winding-up order over an unpaid £1.2m tax bill was adjourned at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London.

"The decision was finally made for the appointments which it is hoped will ensure the continued existence of the club, one of the founding members of the Football League," read a club statement on their official website.

"It has got to the stage where the Trust could not sit back and allow the club to go into liquidation. Decisive action had to be taken and the Trust believes the decision is in the best interests of Bolton Wanderers."

The recently-relegated Championship club were given two weeks to appoint to an administrator after appearing in the High Court on Wednesday, 8 May.

Administration would mean Wanderers would be given a 12-point penalty to be imposed on them in League One next season.

No EFL club has entered administration since Aldershot Town in 2013.