Blackpool pair Dominic Thompson and Kylian Kouassi are expected to rejoin team training in the next few weeks.

Both players underwent surgery at the conclusion of the last campaign and have been working their way back to full fitness in the last few months.

The new season is due to be underway by the time the pair are back to full training, and will miss the remaining friendlies against Tranmere Rovers and Crewe Alexandra.

“They’re doing well, they’re both doing a lot of work with the rehab people,” Seasiders boss Neil Critchley stated.

“They’ve been on the grass for a couple of weeks now, and they’re getting closer to joining in with a little bit of training.