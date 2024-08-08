Injury status of Blackpool key men ahead of League One opener away to Crawley Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool are hopeful of a double injury boost heading into their League One opener away to Crawley Town.

Albie Morgan missed both the games against Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers last Tuesday, as well as Saturday’s 2-0 victory away to Crewe Alexandra due to a quad problem.

Meanwhile, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel didn’t feature either at the Mornflake Stadium, with the wing-back suffering a foot injury in the game at Prenton Park at the end of July.

Providing an injury update on the pair ahead of Saturday’s game at Broadfield Stadium (K.O. 5.30pm), Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “We expect both Albie and Jordan to be fit. We’ve integrated them back into training, and they’ve been stepping up their training and they both joined back in today.

“The aim of any pre-season is to arrive at the first match with all of your players having good match minutes and training as many days as possible.

“Touchwood we’ll arrive with everyone fit. Some have played more than others, but we haven’t suffered any long-term injuries.

“The squad is looking physically we’re in a good position heading into the first game. We believe we’ve got the balance of pre-season right, with the training and the volume of minutes the players have played.

“If you spoke to other managers about where they’re at with their injuries going into the season, they’d happily swap places with us right now.”

Kyle Joseph was on the scoresheet inside a minute against Crewe last weekend, but was taken off as a precaution at half time after picking up a knock.

“He’s fine, no issues whatsoever,” Critchley added.

“I’m pleased with our pre-season but we’re ready to go now.”