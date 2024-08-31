Injury latest on the four players absent from Blackpool's draw with Wycombe Wanderers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool were without a number of players for their 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders had to come from behind twice against the Chairboys, with Kyle Joseph and Jake Beesley cancelling out goals by Garath McClearly and Dan Udoh.

Elkan Baggott was absent from the fixture, after missing the 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night as well, due to a knock to his ankle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Hayden Coulson, who scored the winner in the game at Ewood Park, was also unavailable for the Wycombe game.

“We thought they would be available, we left it as late as possible on Friday, but it was too much of a risk, I’ve got to think about the bigger picture for the group and the player,” explained interim head coach Richard Keogh.

“As much as they were all desperate to play, I had to make the decision because it’s the right thing for them.

“It’s disappointing because you want everyone available, but that’s football, you’ve just got to adapt and find a way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hayden (Coulson) had a tight groin. We thought it was okay, but we tried it on Friday and he was still feeling it, and I can’t risk losing players.

“Elkan (Baggott) took another whack in training. Again, we thought he might be okay, but we can’t afford to push these things.

“They’re all progressing really well, and hopefully they keep doing that. I’ll have to check in with the medical team because they were in this morning. We’ll keep assessing it day-by-day.”

In the victory over Blackburn, Blackpool lost both Ryan Finnigan and Olly Casey to injury in the first half of the EFL Cup tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keogh states the Deadline Day signing of Odeluga Offiah in defence has nothing to do with the extent of the injury to the latter.

“Olly tried to come in early to test it, but I had to make the decision because I’ve got to think about the group and him as a player,” he added.

“He’s improving every day, but we were always planning to bring someone else in for that area, so we’re delighted to have Odel (Offiah).

“Ryan is making good progress. Dead legs are always a bit tricky, you’ve just got to be very careful. We’ll keep taking it day-by-day but the signs are that everyone is improving.”