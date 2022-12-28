The winger was missing from Blackpool’s squad on Monday for their Boxing Day draw against Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, Appleton revealed the 27-year-old was left out as a precaution after picking up a knock.

“He’s got a bit of an issue with his right groin, but we could have risked him,” Pool’s head coach told The Gazette.

“I’m hoping the fact we didn’t means he will be fit and available for Thursday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Chris Maxwell is also closing in on a return after missing the last two games, also with a groin complaint.

The 32-year-old’s chances of being fit for the Hull game were rated as 50/50, but he was left out of the squad with Dan Grimshaw retaining the number one shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Appleton's side are sweating over the fitness of three players ahead of Thursday night's game

When asked if Maxwell could be back for Thursday night, Appleton added: “Possibly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’ll be touch and go for Thursday but I do think he’ll be ready for New Year’s Day (the home game against Sunderland).”

Luke Garbutt also picked up a knock against Hull which forced him to be replaced at half-time by Jordan Thorniley, who was sent off just eight minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking straight after that game, Appleton said it was too soon to know the extent of the left-back’s setback.

“It was an enforced change,” he confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Garbs has got a little bit of an issue with the lower back/hamstring when he landed towards the end of the first-half.

“It was a forced one and whether or not he will be ready for Thursday or not I don’t know, we’ll know more on Tuesday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Thorniley will miss Thursday night’s televised affair after being handed a one-match ban for his red card on Boxing Day.

Sheffield United, who remain second in the Championship table, eight points clear of Blackburn Rovers in third, have injury concerns of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Sander Berge suffered a blow to his foot during the Boxing Day win against Coventry City, although he did manage to stay on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.