Injury hit and second choice - The mixed fortunes of the last 15 players to leave Blackpool

By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
It’s been a mixed bag for the players that have departed Blackpool in the last 12 months.

The Seasiders parted ways with a number of long-serving figures last summer, while further individuals left back in January as Steve Bruce put his own stamp on the squad.

Some have made the step up to a higher division, while others have moved down the football pyramid – with the outcomes differing.

We’ve taken a closer look at how the last players to depart Bloomfield Road have fared:

Following 143 games in Tangerine, Marvin Ekpiteta made the move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian last summer following the conclusion of his contract with the Seasiders, and has featured 17 times in all competitions for the Edinburgh outfit so far, scoring once.

1. Marvin Ekpiteta

Following 143 games in Tangerine, Marvin Ekpiteta made the move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian last summer following the conclusion of his contract with the Seasiders, and has featured 17 times in all competitions for the Edinburgh outfit so far, scoring once. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Callum Connolly made 108 appearances for Blackpool between 2021 and 2024, before joining Stockport County last the conclusion of his contract last summer. So far this season, the defender has featured 38 times in all competitions for the Hatters.

2. Callum Connolly

Callum Connolly made 108 appearances for Blackpool between 2021 and 2024, before joining Stockport County last the conclusion of his contract last summer. So far this season, the defender has featured 38 times in all competitions for the Hatters. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Like his time on the Fylde Coast, injuries have proven to be disruptive for Shayne Lavery since making the move to Cambridge United at the end of his contract with the Seasiders. The 26-year-old has made just 12 league appearances, scoring four goals - with two coming against the Seasiders.

3. Shayne Lavery

Like his time on the Fylde Coast, injuries have proven to be disruptive for Shayne Lavery since making the move to Cambridge United at the end of his contract with the Seasiders. The 26-year-old has made just 12 league appearances, scoring four goals - with two coming against the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales
After leaving Blackpool at the end of his contract following five years with the club, Matty Virtue didn't move too far away. The ex-Liverpool youngster joined Fleetwood Town, and has scored nine goals in 37 League Two outings.

4. Matty Virtue

After leaving Blackpool at the end of his contract following five years with the club, Matty Virtue didn't move too far away. The ex-Liverpool youngster joined Fleetwood Town, and has scored nine goals in 37 League Two outings. Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
The Cod Army also added former Blackpool youngster Dannen Francis to their development squad following his Bloomfield Road exit.

5. Dannen Francis

The Cod Army also added former Blackpool youngster Dannen Francis to their development squad following his Bloomfield Road exit. Photo: CameraSport -

Photo Sales
Will Squires started last season on loan with Southport, before making two appearances for Blackpool in the EFL Trophy. Since departing Bloomfield Road, the defender has rejoined Bamber Bridge on a permanent basis, after enjoying a stint with the Brig last year.

6. Will Squires

Will Squires started last season on loan with Southport, before making two appearances for Blackpool in the EFL Trophy. Since departing Bloomfield Road, the defender has rejoined Bamber Bridge on a permanent basis, after enjoying a stint with the Brig last year. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSteve BruceSeasiders
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice