Injury hit and second choice - The mixed fortunes of the last 15 players to leave Blackpool

The Seasiders parted ways with a number of long-serving figures last summer, while further individuals left back in January as Steve Bruce put his own stamp on the squad.
Some have made the step up to a higher division, while others have moved down the football pyramid – with the outcomes differing.
We’ve taken a closer look at how the last players to depart Bloomfield Road have fared:
1. Marvin Ekpiteta
Following 143 games in Tangerine, Marvin Ekpiteta made the move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian last summer following the conclusion of his contract with the Seasiders, and has featured 17 times in all competitions for the Edinburgh outfit so far, scoring once. Photo: Ian MacNicol
2. Callum Connolly
Callum Connolly made 108 appearances for Blackpool between 2021 and 2024, before joining Stockport County last the conclusion of his contract last summer. So far this season, the defender has featured 38 times in all competitions for the Hatters. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Shayne Lavery
Like his time on the Fylde Coast, injuries have proven to be disruptive for Shayne Lavery since making the move to Cambridge United at the end of his contract with the Seasiders. The 26-year-old has made just 12 league appearances, scoring four goals - with two coming against the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
4. Matty Virtue
After leaving Blackpool at the end of his contract following five years with the club, Matty Virtue didn't move too far away. The ex-Liverpool youngster joined Fleetwood Town, and has scored nine goals in 37 League Two outings. Photo: Jess Hornby
5. Dannen Francis
The Cod Army also added former Blackpool youngster Dannen Francis to their development squad following his Bloomfield Road exit. Photo: CameraSport -
6. Will Squires
Will Squires started last season on loan with Southport, before making two appearances for Blackpool in the EFL Trophy. Since departing Bloomfield Road, the defender has rejoined Bamber Bridge on a permanent basis, after enjoying a stint with the Brig last year. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.