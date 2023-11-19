Jordan Rhodes claimed his 10th goal of the season in Blackpool’s 4-0 win over Shrewsbury Town.

Jake Beesley also claimed a brace, while Kyle Joseph scored off the bench on his home debut in the victory at Bloomfield Road.

Following another influential display from Rhodes, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley admitted the Huddersfield Town loanee wasn’t at 100 percent heading into the fixture.

"He didn’t train properly all week,” he explained.

"He took a bang on his knee away to Bolton. He didn’t train until Thursday and was still a little bit sore on Friday.

"Again, he put himself forward and wanted to play. When we scored the goals I thought it was a good idea to get him off the pitch.

"I thought it epitomises the type of player Jordan is.

"He’s enjoying playing football and he wants to stay on the pitch.

"He did brilliant for the penalty. We won the ball back really well, it came to Jordan, and he just held it up.

"He saw Kaddy (Karamoko) Dembele working off his shoulder, and it was just a little back-heel through to him.

"He knows the game. He knows exactly what to do in every situation and where to be.

"It was brilliant that he put himself out there because he’s struggled this week after the bang he had.

"He’s a great person, and a terrific professional. He’s a great example to the younger players in our group- they should look at him and watch what he does.