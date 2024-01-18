Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo says his side deserved their 3-2 win over Blackpool based on the way they tackled extra time in the FA Cup third round replay.

The Premier League club had raced to a two goal lead through strikes from Andrew Omobamidele and Danilo either side of the break, but were pegged back by Albie Morgan and Kyle Joseph- to set up an extra 30 minutes on a cold night at Bloomfield Road. .

During the second half of extra time, Chris Wood bagged the winner to send Forest to the next round- leaving his manager pleased with the way his side dealt with the additional period of play.

"It was clear- it was a new game, we had to forget the 90 minutes, it was a game of 30 minutes which we had to solve,” he said.

"The boys dug in and fought until the end. When they came back it was tough, but in extra time, without taking credit from Blackpool, we were better than them.

"This is the FA Cup- it’s a special competition, it allows every team to fight, I love it. We had our problems, but we can’t take credit from our opponents. It was tough but we did the job.