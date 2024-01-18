'In extra time we were better' states Nottingham Forest boss as he shares love of the FA Cup following victory over Blackpool
The Premier League club had raced to a two goal lead through strikes from Andrew Omobamidele and Danilo either side of the break, but were pegged back by Albie Morgan and Kyle Joseph- to set up an extra 30 minutes on a cold night at Bloomfield Road. .
During the second half of extra time, Chris Wood bagged the winner to send Forest to the next round- leaving his manager pleased with the way his side dealt with the additional period of play.
"It was clear- it was a new game, we had to forget the 90 minutes, it was a game of 30 minutes which we had to solve,” he said.
"The boys dug in and fought until the end. When they came back it was tough, but in extra time, without taking credit from Blackpool, we were better than them.
"This is the FA Cup- it’s a special competition, it allows every team to fight, I love it. We had our problems, but we can’t take credit from our opponents. It was tough but we did the job.
"The way Blackpool played was very demanding. I thought the game was over at the beginning of the second half, but you can’t think that way. We made mistakes which allowed them back in, but the character of our team was special.”