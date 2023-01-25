News you can trust since 1873
‘I’m glad you said that’: Mick McCarthy hoping for instant impact with Blackpool like he enjoyed with Cardiff City, Ipswich Town and Wolves

Following Mick McCarthy’s appointment, there’s been a lot of emphasis on how it ended for him in his last job at Cardiff City.

By Matt Scrafton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
The 63-year-old has been out of the game for 14 months following his sacking by the Bluebirds in October 2021 having overseen a run of eight straight defeats.

However, what is of more relevance to Blackpoolgiven the fact he’s only been appointed on a short-term deal until the end of the season – is how he started with the South Wales outfit.

McCarthy enjoyed an 11-game unbeaten run after taking the reins, a run that also included six straight wins at one point.

An instant impact is something the veteran boss has also enjoyed with both Ipswich Town and Wolves, where on both occasions he won three in a row during his first month in charge.

It’s that sort of reaction Blackpool’s hierarchy will want to see from the new man at the helm to help steer their side away from the relegation zone.

Pool currently sit 23rd in the table, three points adrift from safety.

McCarthy enjoyed a magnificent start to his time at Cardiff, winning six in a row at one point

When reminded of the positive impact he had during his early days at Cardiff, McCarthy told The Gazette: “I’m glad you said that as I thought somebody might throw the negative in and how it ended,” he told The Gazette.

“We went in, we drew two and we won seven. We finished eighth instead of 20th.

“We’ve had a positive impact wherever we’ve been so let’s hope it’s the case here as well. That’s what we intend to do.”

