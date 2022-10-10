'I'm enjoying playing football again': Blackpool's Matty Virtue opens up on Lincoln City loan

The midfielder made his ninth appearance of the season on Saturday with his loan club Lincoln City, who played out a goalless draw with Charlton Athletic at Sincil Bank.

Virtue has already found the back of the net for the Imps, scoring in a thrilling 6-3 win against Bristol Rovers in September.

Being able to concentrate on playing football will come as a huge relief for Virtue, who returned from a painful 13-month lay-off back in April.

It had been a long road back for the 25-year-old, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during a Blackpool win at Oxford United in March of last year.

The former Liverpool man was part of Michael Appleton’s squad during pre-season, but Pool’s head coach felt he would be better served getting regular minutes under his belt elsewhere as opposed to sitting on the bench.

It seems to be working so far for all parties involved, with Virtue loving his time on loan in Lincolnshire.

Matty Virtue is getting regular game time under his belt at Sincil Bank

“I am loving it and have started well,” Virtue said.

“All the lads are class and I am really enjoying playing football again. Hopefully we can build on the Charlton result and look to move higher in the table.

“You want to know who you are playing with and it is all about making relationships. We are a strong squad of good players and we all want to contribute.”

Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Charlton means Mark Kennedy’s side remain unbeaten at home so far this season.

The Imps, who are assisted by Neil Critchley’s former number two Mike Garrity, currently sit 16th in the League One table.

“I thought we had them in the last 15 minutes in both halves,” Virtue said of Saturday’s stalemate.

“I thought we were the stronger side and got into the final third quite easily, it was just the end product that let us down.

