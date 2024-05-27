Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Blackpool defender Tom Aldred says he’s ambitious to try something new as he lines up his next move in football.

The 33-year-old, who played 103 games for the Seasiders between 2015 and 2017, has spent the last five years with A-League outfit Brisbane Roar, but is set to depart the club this summer.

Boyhood Manchester United fan Aldred was originally convinced to make the move to Australia by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, and admits he’s got no regret, but is still ready for a fresh challenge.

"It’s been an incredible journey, the opportunity came out of nowhere with what happened,” he said.

"The phone call came through from my agent saying Robbie Fowler was interested. That night he was doing a Champions League game, so I gave his name a Google and he was linked with Brisbane Roar. We met in the Tickled Trout in Preston off the motorway, and he sold me the dream- what he said was backed up.

"When I was waiting I couldn’t believe he was going to walk in, he was a good guy and a good manager. I gave him a bit of banter about the Manchester United connection but he loved it.

"I had never been to Australia before, but I thought it looked like a cool place to live. At the time, I was well aware if it didn’t work out I’d be walking back with my tail between my legs. It all happened really fast, but here I still am now.

"I’ve been captain for five years, I’ve played over 100 A-League games, so I’ve ticked a lot of the boxes that I wanted to when I came over to the country. I didn’t see myself spending so long here, but as footballers you want to do as much as you can while you can. The next step is going to be another change in my career.

"This was the last year of my contract, and I’m sort of ambitious- I’d like to try something new beyond Brisbane, probably a different country. I’m in discussions with different options, by June I’ll probably have a clearer direction.

"With me achieving my Australian citizenship that does open doors for me in Asia in countries like Korea, Thailand and Malaysia. There’s also India as well, which is a league that is growing. I’m at the stage where those options are potentially on. Another club in Australia wanted me, but I want to try something new.”

Aldred hasn’t completely ruled out making a return to England at some point, with his CV including stints with the likes of Watford, Accrington Stanley and Bury after starting his career with Carlisle United.

"You can never say never in football, but it’d have to be the right club,” he stated.

"I know what the Football League is like now and there’s various teams, but it’d come down to logistics. At 33 people would say I’m senior now, but I’ve still got good years ahead of me. I feel great, I’ve played every game for the last two years.

"We’ll see what comes up, but you never know.”