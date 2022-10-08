‘If that’s in the Premier League’: Michael Appleton hails Jerry Yates after firing Blackpool to Watford win

The striker bagged two high quality goals in the final 10 minutes to earn Blackpool their first win in five.

It was a thoroughly deserved victory for Appleton’s side as well, as they showed guts, heart and desire to stay in the game during a difficult first-half.

But in the second period they were by far the better side and finally got their rewards late on through the sublime Yates.

Gary Madine had previously given Blackpool an early lead after just 10 minutes with a cute lob, an opener that was cancelled out by Imran Louza’s sublime free-kick.

On Blackpool’s early opener, Appleton said: “It was a fantastic and aggressive header from Callum (Connolly) initially and Gaz showed a bit of composure to finish it off.

“He probably thinks he should have had another one with his clean header in the second-half. He probably could have done better, but he will be delighted.

Michael Appleton applauds the fans after the game

“He was the one in the first-half where, when we were under the cosh, when the ball went into him he gave us the chance to get up the pitch.”

The game was decided by Yates late on though, as the striker - playing virtually as a wing-back for much of the second-half - lashed home emphatically from CJ Hamilton’s pinpoint cross.

“We’ve been crying out for that type of composure now for five or six games,” Appleton added.

“The amount of times we get into that position and don’t get the rewards we deserve is crazy at times.”

Yates completed his quickfire double to put the victory beyond doubt with a typical Yates goal, twisting and turning his man inside out before beating the keeper with ease.

“His first goal was a really good controlled finish, but I thought his second one was superb,” Appleton said.

“The lads have just been joking that if that’s in the Premier League tonight with the two chops, they’d be raving about it.

“Fair play to him, because he nearly did it in the first-half as well when the keeper pulled off a really good save when he chopped inside and tried to find the far corner.