'If he had any nerves, he didn't show them': Neil Critchley liked what he saw from youngster Tayt Trusty during Blackpool's friendly win against Carlisle

The second-year scholar was given a surprise start at Brunton Park on Saturday, where a Demetri Mitchell goal handed the Seasiders a 1-0 victory against the League Two outfit.

The midfielder looked calm and composed playing alongside Grant Ward and looked to be a player with an eye for a pass.

The teenager was replaced at half-time as summer recruit Callum Connolly moved from right-back into midfield, but Critchley was pleased with Trusty’s cameo.

“I thought he was excellent for 45 minutes,” he told The Gazette.

“He was really reliable on the ball, he didn’t waste possession, he competed well and he looked calm.

“It’s not easy for him, because he’s only trained with us for the last few days and it’s not easy stepping into a group of people he doesn’t know.

Tayt Trusty in action for the Seasiders at Brunton Park on Saturday

“I’m sure there were some nerves but he didn’t show that. He looked calm and I was really pleased with him.”

A host of other youngsters were given game-time off the bench in the second half, as Critchley made wholesale changes on the 65-minute mark.

Jack Moore, Michael Fitzgerald, Luke Mariette, Arnold Matshazi, Brad Holmes and Ewan Bange all made their way onto the pitch to help the Seasiders hold on for a clean sheet and a slender one-goal victory.

“Their extra physicality and speed, it caused us a few problems towards the end of the game but we defended the goal well.

“We still had a good few moments ourselves in attack, we had one beautiful attack which would have been a great goal had it been finished off.

“Once we made the team younger we had to do a bit of defending near the end, which was a good test for some of them.

“It was pleasing to keep a clean sheet and win the game, although results are not vitally important at the moment.

“I was really encouraged from what I saw.”