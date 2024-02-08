Brett Ormerod (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Blackpool had enjoyed a bit of a rejuvenation so the result against Stevenage was a bit of a step back. It’ll be important to get on another run. The league is tightening up a bit, so there’s a few teams who’ll fancy their chances heading into the run-in to make those play-offs, which makes it more difficult.

Hopefully the new signings will strengthen the squad and it’ll be good to see them play. They’ve looked to the future which is Neil Critchley’s bread and butter, he’s got a very good eye for talent, and those players could save the club a lot of money and hopefully they can earn them a few quid. It might take them more than a season to rebuild- a lot of players left in the summer so he’s having to put his own stamp on it again.

It’s not always a quick fix, but with his background you’ve got to give the man a chance to replicate his past success. League One is a difficult competition, but it’s not like Blackpool are in the bottom half; they’re not in Fleetwood’s position. They’ve still got every chance to go up this year.

They just need to get on another run to start climbing that table. The more games you win, the more points you get, it’s as simple as that. The only saving grace will be other teams dropping points as well, but you can only look after yourselves. You’ve got to be single-minded as a club to put those disappointments to one side to try and have a run.

It would’ve been better if they could’ve come away with a point at the weekend. I believe Stevenage were wasting time and slowing things down- doing what they are good at, which is hard to play against.

I’m not one for calling referees, because it’s a tough job if we’re being honest, but Blackpool have been on the wrong end of some bad decisions this season- they’ve been mind-boggling at times. The refs at this level haven’t covered themselves in glory too much, but it is difficult- you’ve only got a second to look at things and there’s no VAR, you’ve got to make a decision there and then.

The game has to be simplified. Too many things are open to interpretation and that’s where confusion comes in. You need to make decisions easier, the rules need to be simple and straightforward.