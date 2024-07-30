'I'd pay to watch him:' Tranmere Rovers manager's past words on Blackpool prospect

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool’s Rob Apter will be back in familiar surroundings this evening when the Seasiders take on Tranmere Rovers.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Prenton Park, during which time he scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 40 appearances for the Birkenhead club.

After a string of successful loan spells away from Bloomfield Road, Apter now seems set to get his chance under Neil Critchley in the upcoming campaign.

The youngster will be looking to build on his form under Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins, who was full of praise for the midfielder at the end of last season.

“A lot of young players out there who are vying to play games,” he told BBC Radio Merseyside back in April.

“The first-team manager is under pressure to win, and if you don’t then you’ll lose your job - that’s football, so sometimes there’s a reluctance to play younger players, and they might not be ready yet.

“If you look at my career, I’ve taken players on loan and helped them to develop.

“Robbie (Apter) wasn’t in the team to start off with, he had to understand that if you’re going to be in this Tranmere Rovers team then you’ve got to graft.

“It’s alright having the ball but you’ve got to play with your teammates and graft hard to get the ball back - and he’s done that, great credit to him.