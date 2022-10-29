'I'd go as far as saying': The bold claim Michael Appleton made after Blackpool's comeback win against Coventry City

The Seasiders delivered a gutsy performance to come from a goal down to triumph 2-1 and make it two wins from two in the process.

Appleton’s men created numerous chances during another enthralling encounter, but they also showed the other side to their game to see out another priceless three points - which sees them move up to 15th.

Pool squandered numerous chances early on before the hosts edged their noses in front courtesy of Kasey Palmer.

But Gary Madine, the main guilty party in the first-half, atoned with a clever header to equalise before the in-form Jerry Yates scored his seventh goal in his last five games to hand Blackpool the win.

“I thought we were great today. We were really, really good,” Appleton said.

“I’d probably go as far as saying in the opening 30 to 35 minutes we were as good as we’ve been since I’ve been at the football club.

Appleton applauds the fans at the final whistle

“Some of the football we played, some of the chances we created…the only thing that let us down was our finishing to finish it off.

“But then the performance had everything because to go in a goal down - when it was their only opportunity they created in the first-half, or one of two - to show the character and calmness and have the belief we did in the second-half makes it a great away day.”

Appleton added: “They should have suffered more, let’s face it.

“With the amount of opportunities we had, especially in that early part, but even in that second-half before Gaz got his goal. Before that you were just thinking ‘jesus, is it going to be one of those days?!’

“Jerry got the winner and he’s had two or three golden opportunities today, so the fact we’re creating chances gives me confidence going forward.”

What made Blackpool’s performance and win even more impressive is that Appleton refrained from making a substitution all game long.

Explaining why he didn’t make any changes, Pool’s head coach: “There’s a temptation to make substitutions in those moments. I’m looking at the clock from the 70-minute mark or just after.

“But it’s so hard to come on in these types of games, especially when you have your noses in front. From a concentration point of view and a physical one, it’s so difficult.

“I could tell the group of players on the pitch had that concentration and that gave me confidence to not make any subs.

“It was only once we went ahead in the game where we felt slightly vulnerable at times because they threw caution to the wind and threw extra subs on, who were more forward-thinking players.