'I've got to concentrate on Blackpool': Loanee Joe Dodoo not thinking about parent club Rangers

Blackpool loanee Joe Dodoo says he is only thinking about the Seasiders and isn't currently concerned about forcing his way into the fold at his parent club Rangers.

The in-form forward, who has scored four goals in his last four games, is on a season-long loan from Ibrox.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular game time in Glasgow since joining the club in 2016, instead being sent out on loan to Charlton Athletic last season and Blackpool this campaign.

When asked if he's hoping his recent form is gaining the attention of his parent club, Dodoo told The Gazette: “I play for Blackpool and I’ve got to concentrate on playing for Blackpool until the season is done, then we will go from there.

“But until then, I’m a Blackpool player and I’ve got to concentrate on playing for Blackpool.”

Dodoo was speaking after Saturday's 3-0 win against Burton Albion, where the forward scored an acrobatic scissor kick having earlier provided the assist for Jordan Thompson's goal.

“As a striker you have to score goals and get assists, but sometimes you have to do the other stuff as well," the attacker added.

“It’s good for the confidence and I think it’s great, but the most important thing for me is to keep winning. If we win, I’m happy.”