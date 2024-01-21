Bristol Rovers boss Matt Taylor was left frustrated by a number of the decisions made by the officials in Blackpool’s 2-1 victory at the Memorial Stadium.

Matt Taylor (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Seasiders raced to a two-goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes through impressive finishes from CJ Hamilton and Karamoko Dembele, before Chris Martin pulled one back for the home side.

Taylor believes there should’ve been an offside flag in the build-up to Blackpool’s second of the afternoon. He was also disappointed to see the Pirates’ claims for a penalty waved away by the referee in the latter stages.

“It’s definitely a foul,” he said.

"You’ll probably freeze-frame it to see whether or not it was in the box, but it’s definitely a foul, just like there was a handball in the wall in the first half, but the biggest one for me is their second goal. I need to get clarity from the officials on what I need to instruct Connor Taylor to do in that situation.

"Jordan Rhodes is in an offside position, Connor is on the backfoot and heads the ball down into a dangerous area, their player picks it up, makes one pass and it’s in the back of the net.