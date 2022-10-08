‘I might be out!’: Jerry Yates addresses his match winning double in Blackpool’s victory against Watford

The Seasiders looked to be heading for a second consecutive draw before Yates struck twice during the final 10 minutes to get Michael Appleton’s men back to winning ways.

Pool had previously been without a win in their last four outings.

But Yates ensured a three-point haul with two emphatic finishes of the highest quality.

“It’s a massive three points for the lads, so we’re buzzing,” the 25-year-old said.

“It was a very tough game. They’re obviously a strong side, they’ve got a lot of magic up top so to keep them quiet all game and get the three points is big for us.”

Yates was enjoying a good game even before his late brace, putting in an unenviable physical shift which saw him playing as a wing-back for much of the game to stop Watford from having too much joy down their left flank.

Jerry Yates celebrates the first of his two goals with CJ Hamilton

“I was doing Callum Connolly’s job at times,” Yates joked.

“But listen it’s the bare minimum you’ve got to do when you’re playing week, in week out. It’s a given.

“The gaffer at half-time said we just had to ride the wave because they were obviously getting a lot of joy, but we knew we could put them on the back foot.

“They’re a top team so their keeper was very tough to play against, if I’m being honest. I was on him on corners and he was a strong man, he kept pushing me out of the way.

“My legs had gone a bit late on, so there was probably a lack of movement from me. But CJ (Hamilton) got his head up and everyone had gone to the front post, so he’s stuck it up there to me at the back post and obviously I’ve put it back across goal.

“For the third, it was more of an instinctive move. The lads have been getting onto me about always chopping, especially against Sunderland the other night, so to chop it a couple of times, get a shot off at goal and score was a nice feeling.

“It put us a lot more at ease for the last five minutes which was good.”

