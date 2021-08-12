'I have to bite my tongue': Neil Warnock fumes as his Middlesbrough side are comprehensively beaten by Blackpool

The Seasiders eased into the second round, where they will host Sunderland, after seeing off their Championship rivals 3-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Callum Connolly got the opening goal in the first-half, scoring his first goal for the club, before Shayne Lavery and Keshi Anderson added gloss late on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Boro made nine changes from their opening day draw to Fulham, Pool also made a host of changes, seven in total, from their 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

“We had a few questions answered," Warnock told BBC Radio Tees.

“We’ve got to look after that first-team squad and try and eliminate as many injuries as we possibly can.

“We are thin on the ground and you saw when we do ask lads to step up it’s not to be.

Boro boss Neil Warnock

“I think the youngsters need to learn that if they want to make a living in this game they need to do better at doing their own jobs. They have to look at their performances and the goals we conceded.

“One or two left their man like it wasn’t important and the next minute it’s a goal. You can’t do that. You’ve got to have that desire to keep the ball out of your net. We didn’t have that.

"It was too easy for them to put the ball in the net and I felt a bit sorry for Joe [Lumley] at times because he was a bit isolated.

“I have to bite my tongue a bit really because I am very disappointed with that.

“I think this just shows, we can’t afford to lose our main players. That was largely our backup squad and that’s their backup squad and you see the difference.

“I thought second half at 1-0 we started going forward and created a couple of opportunities.

“But the second and third goal, without naming names, you’ve got to stay with your men there. We’ve shown them on the video.

“I’m so disappointed in the second and third goals. You might get away with it in the 23s, but you can’t at this level.”