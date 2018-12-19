‘I felt I took the ball’: Jay Spearing on Solihull’s controversial penalty in Blackpool’s FA Cup win

Jay Spearing felt he was harshly penalised for Solihull Moors’ penalty in Blackpool’s thrilling FA Cup win last night.

The skipper was controversially adjudged to have brought down Solihull midfielder Alex Gudger when it appeared he had cleanly taken the ball.

Adi Yussuf stepped up and dispatched the spot kick to bring the scores back level, but it eventually proved irrelevant as Spearing won the game for the Seasiders with a debatable penalty of their own.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Spearing said: “I think that’s what you call the FA Cup, it was a proper cup game which had everything. Two penalties in one game, one which I was involved in.

“But they’ve come here and given a great account of themselves. They put us under the cosh for large periods of the game. But we got ourselves through and we’ve got a tie with Arsenal at home.

“For the penalty, I felt I took the ball first and then he’s come through and kicked me and gone down. I believe that’s why he hasn’t booked me.

“But he’s given it, he’s scored it and we cracked on. We dug in and we were lucky enough to get a penalty of our own which I was confident enough to put in the back of the net.

“The gaffer has put me on penalties early doors and I’ve been practicing them in training, so I just had to stay calm and put it in the back of the net and thankfully I did.

“I’m looking forward (to Arsenal). They’re going to be a bit surprised when they come to this pitch, it’s not the Emirates.

“But we had a good run in the Carabao Cup and we deserve this tie against Arsenal at home.”