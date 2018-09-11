I deserved more respect at Bradford says Blackpool coach Chris Short

Blackpool’s first-team coach Chris Short admits Saturday’s game against his former club Bradford City was difficult for him personally.

Short worked as a fitness and conditioning coach at Valley Parade for 18 months, leaving the role in June after a disagreement with the club’s German owner, Edin Rahic.

The former Sheffield United, Stoke City and Notts County defender was then brought to Blackpool by Gary Bowyer, replacing Andy Todd, and is still working under Terry McPhillips.

Blackpool came from two goals down to win 3-2 against the Bantams on Saturday, but Short admits he refused to celebrate the three points out of respect for his former club.

“It’s a great club which I have a lot of time for,” he said.

“Seeing their support on Saturday, there was almost 2,000 there, it reminded me what a big club they are.

“It’s a shame how the club is now. I was there for a year-and-a-half and I thoroughly enjoyed it. It wasn’t the club or the staff that were the problem.

“I had 18 wonderful months. We got to the play-off final and it was a privilege to work for them. But I left as a matter of principle because I did not agree with the owner’s philosophy and I thought he was very disrespectful.

“I’ve been in the game for 30 years and I have worked hard to get where I have, so I thought I deserved a bit more respect than he gave me.

“I have been lucky enough to work for the likes of Graeme Souness, Sven-Goran Eriksson, Neil Warnock, Simon Grayson and Gary Bowyer, so I must be doing something right.

“But I felt I had no other choice but to walk out and I was left out of work, until I received the call from Gary.

“I did not celebrate the win on Saturday, it was quite a difficult day for me. It was an incredible game but I didn’t get caught up in the euphoria. I still care for the club and I hope they go on and do well.

“I felt we deserved the win and I was delighted for Terry. He’s done a great job.

“He’s continued the work from Gary Bowyer. It was a big turnaround in the summer so they both deserve huge credit for their recruitment, which I think has been excellent.

“Obviously I knew about the issues at Blackpool before coming here but Gary and Terry are both quite good at protecting the players and staff from it all.

“There are clearly problems but it is our job to get on with it on the pitch.”