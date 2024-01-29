Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The Seasiders boss has personal experience of how the 56-year-old German works, having held a number of different coaching roles at the academy of the Premier League club, as well as taking charge of two first team games due to fixture congestion for the senior squad during the 2019/20 season.

In the interview announcing his decision to depart the Merseyside club, Klopp admitted he was running out of energy after a lengthy period in his current role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing the news, Critchley said: "He’s entitled to feel a lot more tired than me because it’s nearly nine years he’s been at Liverpool.

"I can understand why, and I think everyone in football will agree it’ll be a huge loss to the Premier League. One of Jurgen’s outstanding qualities is his authenticity- what you see is him, that’s who he is, and that’s how he is. That’s what makes him so special.