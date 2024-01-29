'I can understand why:' Ex-Liverpool coach and Blackpool boss Neil Critchley reacts to Jurgen Klopp decision
The Seasiders boss has personal experience of how the 56-year-old German works, having held a number of different coaching roles at the academy of the Premier League club, as well as taking charge of two first team games due to fixture congestion for the senior squad during the 2019/20 season.
In the interview announcing his decision to depart the Merseyside club, Klopp admitted he was running out of energy after a lengthy period in his current role.
Discussing the news, Critchley said: "He’s entitled to feel a lot more tired than me because it’s nearly nine years he’s been at Liverpool.
"I can understand why, and I think everyone in football will agree it’ll be a huge loss to the Premier League. One of Jurgen’s outstanding qualities is his authenticity- what you see is him, that’s who he is, and that’s how he is. That’s what makes him so special.
"We were all stunned by that news and it was quite emotional listening to him speak, I hope Liverpool go on to have a successful end to the season. You have to respect his decision, and I’m sure when the time is right every one will give the respect Jurgen deserves.”