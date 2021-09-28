Hull City v Blackpool RECAP: Updates as Seasiders bid to claim third straight win
Blackpool make the trip to Hull City tonight (7.45pm kick-off) looking to earn their third consecutive victory.
Hull City v Blackpool - live updates
FULL TIME
It’s two points dropped for the Seasiders as the 10 men of Hull draw level late on.
90+4 - Save
Luke Garbutt’s drive from the edge of the box is palmed away by Matt Ingram.
90+2 - So close!
Josh Bowler almost wins it for Pool, flashing just wide of the upright.
90 - Stoppage time
There will be FIVE minutes of time added on.
88 - Close!
Josh Bowler cuts in from the right and lashes towards the bottom corner, but it hits his teammate Jerry Yates and goes behind for a goal kick.
87 - Save!
Chris Maxwell makes a great save to deny Tyler Smith, as the 10 men of Hull almost take the lead.
85 - Final change
Tyreece John-Jules replaces Shayne Lavery for the final change of the game.
Can Pool retake the lead and get the win?
84 - GOAL HULL (1-1)
Substitute Tom Eaves levels for the home side following a Hull break. The 10 men are level.
83 - Save
Chris Maxwell does well to take the ball out of the air, with Hull having men over at the back post.
Pool immediately break and go close through Josh Bowler, who is denied by the feet of Matt Ingram.
80 - RED CARD HULL!
Former Fleetwood defender Lewie Coyle is shown a second yellow and is sent off. The hosts are down to 10 men.