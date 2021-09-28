Hull City v Blackpool LIVE: Updates as Seasiders bid to claim third straight win

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley

“Every win is hard to come by in the Championship, three points is so difficult.

“Even on Saturday, we were the better team and deserved to win but near the end of the game Barnsley could easily have sneaked an equaliser from nowhere.

“Teams stay in games, they’re so competitive.

“After we beat Middlesbrough, we spoke about the counter-attacking opportunities we had towards the end of the game to make it 3-1, where the game would have been over.

“But the way Middlesbrough were defending those moments, the character and the personality of all the teams...there’s no let-up for 90 minutes.

“We know where we are, we know we’re in a good moment now, but that can change and we have to be guarded against that.