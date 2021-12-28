Hull City call off second game in three days ahead of New Year's Day trip to Blackpool

The Tigers are due to travel to Bloomfield Road on New Year's Day, but that game looks to be in some doubt.

Hull have this lunchtime confirmed their game against Sheffield United tomorrow night has been postponed due to having an "insufficient number of players available".

It comes after they called off their Boxing Day game against Blackburn Rovers just two hours before kick-off.

"Our match at Sheffield United on Wednesday, December 29 has been postponed due to the Tigers having an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the fixture," Hull said in a statement.

"The club has worked hard to ensure it has been able to play the game.

"However, taking into account the injuries and positive Covid-19 cases in the squad, we do not have the required numbers for the match to take place.

Hull boss Grant McCann

"A new date for the trip to Bramall Lane will be announced in due course.

"All tickets purchased for the match will remain valid for the rearranged game. Details of how supporters can claim a refund will be confirmed shortly.

"We apologise again for the disappointment and disruption caused."

Addressing the situation during this morning's press conference, which came before the announcement of Hull's latest postponement, Neil Critchley called for further information.

“We’re waiting for clarification from the EFL and Hull," he said.

“I believe that they’re due to get some players back maybe before our game, but how many I don’t really know.

“They’ve obviously got a game before our game on Wednesday night, so I’d imagine a decision will be made on that game today.

“We’ll be waiting for more information and a bit more clarity for our game because you want to prepare, be ready and plan for games coming up.

“What happens (against Middlesbrough) on Wednesday night can influence your decisions and your preparation for a game that is happening only a couple of days later.

“It can be difficult to think ahead and plan forward.”