Blackpool's January signing was not in the matchday squad for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Burton Albion.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce has confirmed he will be without forward Tom Bloxham for ‘a couple of weeks at least’ due to a calf injury.

Bloxham missed Blackpool's 1-1 draw at Burton Albion on Saturday after the manager revealed he was a doubt ahead of the weekend trip. On-loan Stoke City striker Niall Ennis came in to replace the 22-year-old, who has played just four times since joining from Shrewsbury Town last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool left it late for a second week in a row, with Albie Morgan’s brilliant diving header cancelling out Rumarn Burrell’s first-half chip to take another hard-earned point back from the Pirelli Stadium. And after seeing his side come from behind again, Bruce provided an update on Bloxham.

“He’s unfortunately hurt his calf, which is always disappointing when it's a muscle injury,” Bruce told Blackpool’s in-house media team of his midfielder. “He's obviously changing clubs, changing training grounds and the pitches he’s playing on.

“It’s a different intensity which he’s playing at and he's picked up a calf injury which will keep him out for a couple of weeks at least.”

Blackpool were on the front foot for large portions of the game but were left wanting when it came to the final ball. CJ Hamilton was a regular threat down the left-hand side but clear-cut chances were few and far between, following Burrell’s opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having taken the lead, Burton were afforded the luxury of being able to absorb pressure before pouncing on the counter-attack. Blackpool worked the ball well into midfield but were often slower than many would have liked in moving it into the final third.

The introduction of Hayden Coulson improved things, with the 26-year-old close to an instant contribution when his cross from the left flashed across the penalty area. But Blackpool kept chipping away and when Coulson cut inside in added-time, his curling cross was met by a flying Morgan.

“I'm delighted we stuck at it and got our reward for it,” the Blackpool manager added. “We've done it again, coming from behind. It was a difficult afternoon because we lacked that urgency or whatever it was in the first half. It wasn't us, we moved the ball too slowly, didn't get it forward quick enough which has been our big strength going forward.

“It was always going to be tough. They're really well organised under Gary [Bowyer]. They've had a good turnaround and you can see why, they're difficult to beat but we kept going and got our reward at the finish.”