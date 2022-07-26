Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Blackpool are finally nearing their season opener as they host Reading in the Championship this Saturday.

The clash comes less than a week after their pre-season campaign came to an end with a thrilling 4-2 defeat to Everton.

The loss left them with a mixed bag of results in pre-season, winning twice and losing three.

The Seasiders will be feeling confident ahead of their meeting with the Royals after doing the double over them last season.

The Championship club put seven past Reading, while conceding three in the process.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Norwich pushing to sign Canada international Norwich City are looking to seal a deal for CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone. The 20-year-old has made 16 appearances in the MLS so far this season. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo Sales

2. League One clubs chasing West Brom prospect MK Dons and Cheltenham Town are reportedly eager to sign West Brom teenager Ethan Ingram this summer, with Crewe Alexandra also keen. The 19-year-old has attracted interest thanks to his form with the Baggies' U23 side. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

3. Sevilla refuse to pay Blackburn Rovers star's asking price Sevilla are said to be still very keen on signing Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz, however aren't willing to pay the £25 million valuation they have put on him. Both Leeds United and West Ham are also interested in the striker. (Football League World) Photo Sales

4. West Ham in pole position to sign relegated striker West Ham are now thought to be the frontrunners to snap up Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis. It has been reported that Nottingham Forest have dropped out of the race for the 24-year-old. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales