Huddersfield Town pay tribute to departing 'legend'- with road clear for Blackpool to make their move for ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers man
The former Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers striker became a popular figure at Bloomfield Road while on loan with the Seasiders during the most recent campaign. The 34-year-old found the back of the net 15 times during the first half of the season, but did miss a large chunk of games from January onwards due to injury.
Following the release of the Terriers retained list, it has been confirmed that Rhodes will depart the John Smith’s Stadium this summer.
Taking to social media, Huddersfield shared photos of the forward, with the caption, “Legend. Thank you for the memories Jordan.”
With his goal scoring ability, a number of clubs will be searching for the signature of Rhodes this summer, but Blackpool will be feeling confident in their efforts to sign him permanently after he admitted he would love to return permanently at the club’s end of season awards last month.
