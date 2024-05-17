Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Ian Cook / CameraSport)

Blackpool target Jordan Rhodes is officially available as a free agent following his release from Huddersfield Town.

The former Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers striker became a popular figure at Bloomfield Road while on loan with the Seasiders during the most recent campaign. The 34-year-old found the back of the net 15 times during the first half of the season, but did miss a large chunk of games from January onwards due to injury.

Following the release of the Terriers retained list, it has been confirmed that Rhodes will depart the John Smith’s Stadium this summer.

Taking to social media, Huddersfield shared photos of the forward, with the caption, “Legend. Thank you for the memories Jordan.”