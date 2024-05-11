Huddersfield Town managerial decision made amid Blackpool's wait for Jordan Rhodes contract decision

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Huddersfield boss André Breitenreiter has departed the club by mutual consent.

The German coach arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium back in February but was unable to stop the Terriers’ relegation from the Championship to League One.

In 13 fixtures, the 50-year-old oversaw two victories, which saw the Yorkshire club go down alongside bottom place Rotherham United and Birmingham City in 22nd.

In a statement, Huddersfield owner and chairman Kevin Nagle commented: “I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with André over the past three months and he departs with our best wishes, while contingencies in place have seen our recruitment process for a new head coach advance.

“Supporters should rest assured that all decisions made are with the best intentions of our club in mind, and we look forward to moving on in a positive manner with a new head coach dedicated to our ideals and vision, with our plans for pre-season and ambitions for the year ahead unmoved.”

Huddersfield are yet to announce their retained following the conclusion of the campaign last week.

Blackpool fans will be keeping a keen eye on Jordan Rhodes’ situation following the striker’s successful stint at Bloomfield Road on loan, in which he scored 15 goals during the first half of the season.

The 34-year-old is out of contract with the Terriers this summer and has previously admitted he would be interested in returning to the Fylde Coast.