How the relegation battle is expected to play out for Blackpool, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic

However, having started the week three points adrift of safety, Mick McCarthy’s men are now only a point adrift of Cardiff City in 21st place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders passed up a golden opportunity to get back to winning ways with back-to-back draws against direct relegation rivals in Huddersfield Town and the Millers.

But Pool, who are now without a win in their last 13 league games, are still in with a chance ahead of their long trip to South Wales to face Swansea City on Wednesday night.

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are predicted to be relegated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing in 23rd, one place above their current position but still not enough to secure survival.

It’s forecasted the Seasiders will end the season on 45 points, one adrift of Cardiff City in 21st.

McCarthy's side have 16 games to retain their Championship status

Huddersfield Town are predicted to finish bottom while Wigan Athletic are also predicted to go down, albeit only on goal difference after finishing level with Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Blackpool finish 45 points, it will be 15 fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season when they finished in 16th place.

According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool now have a 60 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One.

Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Predicted Points

Burnley 97 (+44)

Sheffield United 88 (+35)

----------------------------------------

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough 76 (+20)

Millwall 73 (+13)

Luton Town 73 (+11)

West Brom 71 (+14)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

----------------------------------------

Norwich City 68 (+10)

Watford 68 (+5)

Sunderland 67 (+11)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansea 64 (+3)

Blackburn Rovers 63 (-9)

Coventry City 62 (+1)

Bristol City 60 (0)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham City 60 (-2)

Preston 60 (-12)

QPR 59 (-8)

Hull City 58 (-12)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading 58 (-15)

Stoke City 57 (-4)

Rotherham United 49 (-16)

Cardiff City 46 (-19)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

----------------------------------------

Wigan Athletic 46 (-28)

Blackpool 45 (-22)