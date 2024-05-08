Following a disappointing campaign and a return to League One, it was no surprise to see changes to the squad, with Neil Critchley coming back in as manager.

Those who left have experienced mixed fortunes in the 12 months, with some experiencing relegation again, while others have earned promotion.

There’s set to be another rebuild at Bloomfield Road in the next few months after the club missed out on the play-offs. The departures of Matty Virtue, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery have all been confirmed, as their contracts come to an end next month.

Here’s a closer look at how those who left Blackpool last summer have fared since:

1 . Jerry Yates Jerry Yates made the move to Swansea City last summer. During his first season at the Liberty Stadium, the 27-year-old scored eight times in 43 appearances. The striker was mainly used off the bench during the second half of the campaign.

2 . Curtis Nelson Following a brief stint with Blackpool, Curtis Nelson joined Derby County on a free transfer. The 30-year-old made 46 appearances as the Rams were promoted to the Championship after finishing second in League One.

3 . Jordan Thorniley Jordan Thorniley has made eight league appearances for Oxford United since making the move to the Kassam Stadium.

4 . Luke Garbutt Former Everton youngster made the move to Salford City last summer after three years at Bloomfield Road. During his first season at the Peninsula Stadium, he provided six assists in 33 games.

5 . Keshi Anderson After going down with Blackpool last season, Keshi Anderson has just experienced relegation again with Birmingham City. The attacker made 20 Championship appearances for the Blues throughout the campaign. He is out of contract this summer, but does have an option for an additional 12 months.