The biggest fixture in deciding who’ll claim a top six spot will most likely be the game between Oxford United and Lincoln City at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night.

Des Buckingham’s U’s currently sit in sixth on 73 points, while the eighth-place Imps trail them by five following their 2-1 defeat against Wigan Athletic at the weekend. Blackpool sit in between the pair on 70, but have played a game more, and will only be back in action on Saturday afternoon, when they welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road for their penultimate match of the campaign.

The recent dip in form of the Tykes could very well see them dragged into a battle to remain in the play-offs. Neill Collins’ side are currently without a win in their last three matches and face a trip to Fratton Park to take on Portsmouth before Saturday’s meeting with the Seasiders. They currently sit five clear of Neil Critchley’s men with 75 points, ahead of their final three games.

There could still be plenty of twists and turns, and of course League One football in unpredictable, but we’ve taken a look at how teams will get on after their remaining outings if they pick up the same number of points as they did against the same opponents in the first half of the campaign.

Here’s the results and what they would mean:

Could results go in Blackpool's favour? The Seasiders still have faint hopes of reaching the League One play-offs but are reliant on results elsewhere.

Oxford United V Lincoln City (April 16) When Oxford United visited the LNER Stadium back in October, they claimed a 2-0 victory over Lincoln City. If they could replicate that, then they would move six points clear of the Seasiders, with a superior goal difference, with two games remaining. It'd also leave the Imps off the pace as well.

Portsmouth V Barnsley (April 16) Portsmouth claimed a 3-2 win at Oakwell back in September. If the points go the same way at Fratton Park on Tuesday night then it could the Yorkshire outfit sweating. They'd be just five points ahead of Blackpool with a trip to Bloomfield Road to come, and potentially even closer to Lincoln if the result at the Kassam was to swing their way.

Oxford United V Stevenage (April 19) When Oxford travelled to the Lamex to face Stevenage back in September they claimed a 3-1 victory. If they were to claim the same result then it'd give their top six ambitions a massive boost, and even secure their play-off place if comes on the back of a win over Lincoln on Tuesday night.

Blackpool V Barnsley (April 20) A Jordan Rhodes penalty helped Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell back in September.