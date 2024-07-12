Blackpool start the campaign away to Crawley Town on August 10 (K.O. 5.30pm), before welcoming Stockport County to Bloomfield Road the following week for their first home outing.

Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to improve on last season’s eighth place finish, but face a huge challenge from some of the teams coming down from the Championship and up from League Two, as well as those who have recently missed out on promotion in League One.