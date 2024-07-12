How the League One table would look based on the favourites to finish in the top six - with Blackpool facing competition from likes of Barnsley and Charlton Athletic

By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Predictions for the 2024/25 League One season are already being made – with just under a month to go until things get underway.

Blackpool start the campaign away to Crawley Town on August 10 (K.O. 5.30pm), before welcoming Stockport County to Bloomfield Road the following week for their first home outing.

Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to improve on last season’s eighth place finish, but face a huge challenge from some of the teams coming down from the Championship and up from League Two, as well as those who have recently missed out on promotion in League One.

Here’s how the table would look based on Sky Bet’s current top six odds:

Top six odds: 16/1.

1. Crawley Town (24th)

Top six odds: 16/1. Photo: Paul Harding

Top six odds: 12/1.

2. Shrewsbury Town (23rd)

Top six odds: 12/1. Photo: Naomi Baker

Top six odds: 11/1.

3. Cambridge United (22nd)

Top six odds: 11/1. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Top six odds: 9/1.

4. Burton Albion (21st)

Top six odds: 9/1. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Top six odds: 9/1.

5. Northampton Town (20th)

Top six odds: 9/1. Photo: Pete Norton

Top six odds: 13/2.

6. Mansfield Town (19th)

Top six odds: 13/2. Photo: Cameron Smith

