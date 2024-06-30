How the League One table will look based on the favourites for promotion- with Blackpool facing competition from likes of Bolton and Barnsley

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Jun 2024, 20:00 BST
The fixtures for the 2024/25 League One season were released last week.

Blackpool will start the campaign with a trip to Broadfield Stadium to take on Crawley Town on August 10 (K.O. 5.30pm), while their first home game comes against Stockport County the following week.

The Seasiders have added four new players to their squad so far this season, with two wing-backs making the move on Thursday.

Zac Ashworth joined the club a three-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, for an undisclosed fee from West Brom.

Meanwhile, later in the day, Blackpool announced the return of Hayden Coulson on the back of his successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road in the second half of last season.

The 26-year-old makes the permanent move on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Middlesbrough.

Like Coulson, Jordan Rhodes has also returned to the Fylde Coast this month following a successful loan spell, while Ashley Fletcher is the Seasiders’ other new addition ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Neil Critchley’s side will need to improve on last year if they want to finish in the play-offs this time around, with a number of tough teams coming into the division.

We’ve taken a look at what the League One table will look like based on Sky Bet’s odds for promotion:

1. Where will the Seasiders finish next season?

We've taken a look at the promotion odds for the 2024/25 League One season.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Promotion odds: 40/1.

2. Crawley Town (24th)

Promotion odds: 40/1.Photo: Steve Bardens

Promotion odds: 18/1.

3. Cambridge United (23rd)

Promotion odds: 18/1.Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Promotion odds: 18/1.

4. Burton Albion (22nd)

Promotion odds: 18/1.Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Promotion odds: 18/1.

5. Shrewsbury Town (21st)

Promotion odds: 18/1.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Promotion odds: 18/1.

6. Northampton Town (20th)

Promotion odds: 18/1.Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

