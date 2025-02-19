How the League One predicted table rates Blackpool's play-off chances in comparison to likes of Stockport County and Rotherham United

By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackpool face a huge challenge to give themselves something to fight for at the end of the season.

The Seasiders have struggled throughout this season, with their home form proving costly. Steve Bruce’s side have drawn their last eight outings at Bloomfield Road, and the wait for a win in front of their own fans dating back to September 28.

Despite having the fifth-best record in the division on the road, flaws on the Fylde Coast currently leaves the club 12 points off the top six, after a number of clubs strengthened their position in the play-off places with midweek wins.

If Blackpool are going to finish with anything more than a mid table finish, they will need to pick up a consistent run of wins sooner rather than later.

The visit of Crawley Town this weekend offers them another opportunity to fix their home record, but even if they do, it could already be too late.

We’ve taken a look at the latest League One predicted table based on Sky Bet’s odds for relegation, promotion and the title:

1. Where will Blackpool finish this season?

Relegation odds: 1/12.

2. Cambridge United (24th)

Relegation odds: 1/12. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Relegation odds: 2/9.

3. Burton Albion (23rd)

Relegation odds: 2/9. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Relegation odds: 1/3.

4. Shrewsbury Town (22nd)

Relegation odds: 1/3. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Relegation odds: 8/11.

5. Crawley Town (21st)

Relegation odds: 8/11. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Relegation odds: 11/8.

6. Bristol Rovers (20th)

Relegation odds: 11/8. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

