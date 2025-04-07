How the League One predicted table looks following Blackpool blow, Bolton Wanderers boost, and Leyton Orient stalemate

Despite heading to the New York Stadium on Saturday with a strong run of performances under their belt, the Seasiders left their travelling fans disappointed as they produced an underwhelming display in a 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United.

Results elsewhere have seen Steve Bruce’s side drop back down to 10th after Leyton Orient drew with Wigan Athletic at Brisbane Road. Meanwhile, the gap between them and sixth place Bolton Wanderers is now six points, with the Wanderers, as well as Reading, Huddersfield Town and the O’s, having a game in hand.

Before Blackpool play next, the teams above them in the battle for the final play-off spot all would’ve played twice, due to them having a midweek fixture on Tuesday night and the Seasiders’ scheduled game against Birmingham City next Saturday being postponed due to the Blues’ participation in the EFL Trophy.

By the time the Fylde Coast outfit step out at the Lamex Stadium to take on Stevenage on Good Friday, they could be up to 12 points off sixth.

Following the potentially fatal defeat in South Yorkshire, we’ve taken a look at the latest predicted table.

Here’s how we think things will end up based on Sky Bet’s latest odds: