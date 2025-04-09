How the latest League One results impact the predicted table for Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers

By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
All of the teams in the battle for sixth in League One have now played the same number of matches.

The sides above Blackpool all played their games in hand on Tuesday night, and will be in action again before the Seasiders – who were due to take Birmingham City this weekend before the Blues progressed to the final of the EFL Trophy.

Steve Bruce’s side now sit eight points off the final play-off spot after sixth-place Reading (68 points) overcame Shrewsbury Town at the Croud Meadow. Leyton Orient (63 points) also maintained their position in the chase with a win away to Mansfield Town, but remain in ninth.

Both Bolton Wanderers (66 points) and Huddersfield Town (64 points) lost their respective midweek fixtures, and remain in seventh and eighth.

Following the recent games – we’ve taken a look at the latest predicted League One table based on Sky Bet’s odds:

Birmingham City have already secured promotion.

1. The latest League One predicted table

Birmingham City have already secured promotion. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
No relegation odds.

2. Shrewsbury Town (24th)

No relegation odds. Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1/66.

3. Cambridge United (23rd)

Relegation odds: 1/66. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1/25.

4. Crawley Town (22nd)

Relegation odds: 1/25. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4/7.

5. Burton Albion (21st)

Relegation odds: 4/7. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1/1.

6. Bristol Rovers (20th)

Relegation odds: 1/1. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Bolton WanderersLeague OneBlackpoolHuddersfield TownLeyton OrientBirmingham CityBluesEFL Trophy
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice