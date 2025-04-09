How the latest League One results impact the predicted table for Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers

The sides above Blackpool all played their games in hand on Tuesday night, and will be in action again before the Seasiders – who were due to take Birmingham City this weekend before the Blues progressed to the final of the EFL Trophy.

Steve Bruce’s side now sit eight points off the final play-off spot after sixth-place Reading (68 points) overcame Shrewsbury Town at the Croud Meadow. Leyton Orient (63 points) also maintained their position in the chase with a win away to Mansfield Town, but remain in ninth.

Both Bolton Wanderers (66 points) and Huddersfield Town (64 points) lost their respective midweek fixtures, and remain in seventh and eighth.

Following the recent games – we’ve taken a look at the latest predicted League One table based on Sky Bet’s odds: