After a difficult start to the season, North End appointed Ryan Lowe as their manager and results picked up, as did the mood around the club and the followings from the fans.

Lowe called upon the Gentry to back his side and they did, with many memorable away games during 2021/22.

But how does their support compare with the rest of the Championship?

Using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look...

1. Sheffield United 27,415 Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

2. Nottingham Forest 27,094 Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3. Derby County 23,112 Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales

4. West Brom 22,222 Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes Photo Sales